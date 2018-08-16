Lately, Jimmy Kimmel Live has been doing something cool with the show’s musical performances. When artists play on the big outdoor festival stage, they have the option of playing more than just a song or two. Sometimes, they do full mini-sets for the fans that come out to see them. And then the show films those mini-sets and puts them up online. Everyone wins.

Last night, Kimmel’s musical guests were sensitive-rock OGs Death Cab For Cutie. Their new album Thank You For Today is coming out tomorrow. And while their actual on-air performance isn’t online yet, we do get to watch the four songs that they played for the fans there. That set includes three of the new-album joints: “Autumn Love,” “Your Hurricane,” and “Summer Years.” But they also reached into their back pages for a classic: “The Sound Of Settling,” from 2003’s Transatlanticism.

The band sounded as majestically thoughtful as they always do. Ben Gibbard is still doing the bangs-in-his-eyes thing after all these years, and he wore a T-shirt repping for his embattled local Seattle venue the Showbox. The whole thing was pretty nice, and you can watch it all below.

Thank You For Today is out 8/17 via Atlantic.