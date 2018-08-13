This year is a significant one for Death Cab For Cutie. Their debut, Something About Airplanes, is about to turn 20. Earlier this year, we already saw the 10 year anniversary of Narrow Stairs, the first new album Death Cab had released after finding more widespread success with Plans. When we spoke with Ben Gibbard in the spring, he was cool with looking back at Narrow Stairs a decade later, but he was also looking forward already. “If you liked Narrow Stairs and that Death Cab era, you’ll like the new one,” he promised.

That same month, the group had started teasing a new release, and soon enough they officially announced that Thank You For Today would arrive in August. It’s their ninth full-length, the follow-up to 2015’s Kintsugi, and their first without Chris Walla.

Death Cab initially previewed Thank You For Today via “Gold Rush,” a lead single that had hints of Britpop in its DNA. Next, we heard album opener “I Dreamt We Spoke Again,” and “Autumn Love.” Along the way, they also shared a snippet of “Your Hurricane” and debuted “Summer Years” live. Altogether, you could get a sense of half of the new album.

Today, however, you can now listen the whole thing. A couple days ahead of its Friday release, Death Cab For Cutie are streaming Thank You For Today in full. Check it out over at NPR.

Thank You For Today is out 8/17 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.