Watch Death Cab For Cutie Perform “Gold Rush” On Corden

Death Cab For Cutie’s new album, Thank You For Today, is out today. Its release coincides with the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Something About Airplanes, which we looked back on to honor the occasion. The band went on The Late Late Show With James Corden yesterday to perform the album’s very first single, “Gold Rush.”

The band already has one late-night show performance under their belt for this album cycle — earlier this week they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s big outdoor stage to put on a mini-concert of sorts — and they’re old pros at it at this point, so Ben Gibbard and co. put on a steady and assured performance.

Watch below.

Thank You For Today is out now via Atlantic.