Watch Death Cab For Cutie Cover Richard Swift’s “Most Of What I Know”

Last week, Death Cab For Cutie released their latest album, Thank You For Today, and the band has been making the promotional rounds for it, appearing on late-night shows and stopping by the SiriusXM studios, where they covered Richard Swift’s “Most Of What I Know,” off the musician’s 2006 album Dressed Up For The Letdown. Swift died last month.

“It’s still really fresh and it’s really difficult to kind of talk about. ‘Cause he was truly one of the funniest and liveliest people I’ve ever known,” Gibbard said on the show. “And I don’t use this term… I don’t throw this term around… I can maybe count on one hand the number of people I would call a genius that I’ve known in my life, other musicians… And I really believe that Richard was one of those people.”

Watch the performance and hear Gibbard talk about Swift below.

Thank You For Today is out now via Atlantic.