Danielson – “Snap Outtavit”

Musical sojourner Daniel Smith anchors the off-kilter gospel rock band Danielson. Today, the ensemble is back with a new track called “Snap Outtavit” off their upcoming project by the same name. You might know them as the Danielson Famile, a name that suits a band largely comprising Smith’s family members and closest friends, which at one point included Sufjan Stevens before his solo career catapulted him to Indie Darling status.

“Snap Outtavit” is a topsy-turvy journey into Danielson’s ever-evolving arsenal of bizarre sounds and creeds. It starts off with some innocuous acoustic strumming before launching into something more progressive sounding and psych-oriented. It could easily fit in on MGMT’s Congratulations record.

On the new LP, Danielson approaches the topic of spirituality with the same candor as previous releases, but this time comes off less explicitly faith-centric as he looks into the struggles surrounding life’s banalities — growing up, losing hope, and using music as a kind of earthly salvation.

Snap Outtavit is out 9/28 via Joyful Noise Recordings. You can pre-order it here.