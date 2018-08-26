Watch Cardi B Join Migos At MSG In First Performance Since Giving Birth

It’s been a busy year for Cardi B. She released one of the best albums of the year, Invasion Of Privacy, and welcomed a new baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Since then, Cardi has been, understandably, laying low. She cancelled her tour with Bruno Mars, but recently reemerged at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Last week she shared a new song, and last night she solidified her return onstage with Migos at Madison Square Garden. Drake and Migos kicked off their Aubrey & the Three Migos tour this weekend. Cardi came out and performed at last night’s show for the first time since she gave birth last month. She sang “MotorSport” with Migos. Watch clips from the performance below.

