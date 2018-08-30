Slothrust – “Planetarium”

Alt-rock power trio Slothrust are almost ready to release their fourth full-length album The Pact, their follow-up to 2016’s Everyone Else. The 12-track LP is due out 9/14, but before then we’re getting a new muscular single today called “Planetarium.” We’ve already heard the hooky lead single “Peach” — which we named one of the best songs of the week when it came out — as well as the commanding album opener “Double Down” and the bouncy “Birthday Cake.”

“Planterium” finds Slothrust at their most cranked up and restless, as they lurch through three and a half minutes of bluesy alt rock with stellar guitar work and swaggering wordplay. Frontwoman Leah Wellbaum confronts you in a way that’s both intimidating and intriguing as she prods: “Have you ever faked sick before?/ Because I’m faking it right now.”

According to the band “Planetarium” is “about the way that humans are obsessed with artificially recreating nature for the sake of voyeurism while simultaneously abusing and destroying it. How strange to marvel at the wonder of the earth while at the same time depleting it of its resources and filling it with trash. It makes me sick to think about. Humans are the ultimate takers.”

Listen below.

The Pact is out 9/14 via Dangerbird Records. Pre-order it here.