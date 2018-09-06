Made up of Tim Hellman (Oh Sees), Justin Sullivan (Night Shop, Kevin Morby, the Babies), and Will Ivy (Dream Boys, Wet Illustrated), the LA band Flat Worms is something of a West Coast garage-punk dream team.

In 2017, Castle Face Records put out the excellent Flat Worms self-titled LP, a pedal-to-the-metal barrage of frantic noise compacted into 10 tight songs. Now a new 7″ for Famous Class is in the works, and today the trio are sharing the first single from it.

Recorded with Ty Segall, “Melt The Arms” is a rush of solid, no-frills riffage that could probably satisfy any garage rock purist. It’s a little scuzzier around the edges than the songs on Flat Worms’ debut album but still maintains the band’s same raucous energy. The opening wail of distortion sounds like the predecessor to a street racing scene, or maybe a heist. Either way it’s pretty gnarly. Listen below.

<a href="http://famousclass.bandcamp.com/album/flat-worms-the-apparition-melt-the-arms" target="_blank">Flat Worms: The Apparition / Melt The Arms by Flat Worms</a>

“The Apparition” b/w “Melt The Arms” is out 10/12 via Famous Class. Pre-order it here. Limited edition green vinyl is available exclusively through the label, while limited edition butter vinyl will be found in UK record shops.

Flat Worms are playing a release show at the Echo in LA on 12/20. Get tickets here.