Richard Thompson is about to release his 19th solo album, 13 Rivers, and the British singer-songwriter recently came by the Stereogum offices in New York City to perform a few acoustic tracks from it for a Stereogum Session. Thompson opened with two songs, “Trying,” and “The Rattle Within,” from the new album, and closed up his set with the older track “I Misunderstood” from 1991’s album Rumor And Sigh. You can hear the new album in full, streaming over on NPR, now. Watch the live performance below.

13 Rivers is out 9/14 on New West Records. Pre-order it here.