Fort Romeau – “Untitled III”

Since his breakout LP, Insides, Mark Greene has consistently delivered intoxicatingly atmospheric house under the moniker Fort Romeau. Earlier this summer, the UK producer and DJ released a 12″ with rapturous A-side, “Pablo,” and the glassy B-side “Terracotta.”

His new track, “Untitled III,” pulses just as much as the aforementioned, but feels a little more haunted. There’s a surprising turn in the last minute where the track demystifies and the haze clears.

“Untitled III” is taken from Greene’s upcoming triple-track release, SPC-140, which is due out in October. Listen below.

SPC-140 is out 10/19 via Ghostly International. Pre-order it here.