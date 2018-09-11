Au Revoir Simone and Nice As Fuck’s Erika Spring hasn’t released proper solo material since her 2012 self-titled EP. Today she’s back to announce the forthcoming EP Scars and share its title track.

Written in 2015 alongside seasoned producer and Dap-Kings member Homer Steinweiss, the EP traces Spring’s journey toward motherhood and the grief of a miscarriage. In a press release she explains, “We wrote the track ‘Scars’ around the time that I had an early miscarriage. The song came together so naturally at the piano, and the words just spilled out. They’re so clearly addressing that experience of loss, but I don’t think I realized it at the time.”

“Scars” is saturated with an upfront sadness and fragility. It feels exposed even when the lyrics bend towards abstraction. The piano pierces through the wistful, coolness of her voice. She sounds soothing, but her words shake with pain. She leaves one spot of hope though: “But the dream is awake and we know it/ So we win or we wait/ We wait/ We wait.” Listen below and check out the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Close To Her”

02 “Less”

03 “Radiate”

04 “Scars”

05 “Divided Waters”

Scars is out 10/5 via Cascine. Pre-order it here.