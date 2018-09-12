DAWN – “Dreamer”

Dawn Richard, the future-soul experimentalist who records under the name DAWN, has been busy lately. Last month, she had a cameo in the season premiere of HBO’s Insecure and announced a reunion tour with other members of Danity Kane, the Diddy-assembled girl group where she first made her name. Last week, she premiered a music video for new song “Jealousy,” the first single from a forthcoming album out next year. And over the weekend, she sang a cover of the Cranberries’ immortal hit “Zombie.”

Today, Richard has shared another new song. “Dreamer,” which may or may not appear on that upcoming album, is the second installment of the latest Adult Swim Singles Program series. She contributed a different song, “Waves,” to the last series earlier this year, and she’s set to perform at the inaugural Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles next month.

Built around spare, rhythmic production that incorporates mournful piano chords and far-off synth strobes, “Dreamer” lets Richards’ voice do most of the heavy lifting. “The sun ain’t always shining these days/ I swear I look around and all I see is hate/ I can see the ignorance all up in your face,” she sings. “They say when things get tougher they find out who your friends are/ But don’t worry about me, I’m better off without ya.” Why? “Cause I’m a dreamer,” as she sings in the chorus. Listen below.