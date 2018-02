Ever since she released the 2016 album Redemption, Dawn Richard, the idiosyncratic future-soul traveler who records as D∆WN, has been dropping one-off singles like “Break Me” and “Gravity.” Today, she’s got another one. “Waves” is closer than Richard usually gets to old-school soul music, but it’s still got a dramatic, way-out sensibility. It’s the latest addition to this year’s Adult Swim Singles series, and you can hear it below.

You can keep up with the Adult Swim Singles here.