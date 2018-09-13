Stream Marbled Eye’s Debut Album Leisure

The Oakland postpunk band Marbled Eye have a hard, minimal take on their genre. They play sticky, needling riffs with a tough efficiency, and their music just knocks you around in a supremely fun way. There’s a classic postpunk thing where you match bored, sardonic seen-it-all vocals with fast, exciting music, and Marbled Eye are one of the best bands doing that right now. The band has just come out with their full-length debut Leisure, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “Leisure,” “New Crease,” and “Laughing Sound.” And right now, you can stream the whole LP below.
Leisure is out now on Digital Regress.