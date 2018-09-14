FIDLAR – “Too Real” Video

Over the last year, FIDLAR have been releasing a handful of tracks, the Los Angeles band’s first new material since they put out their album, Too, way back in 2015. We’ve heard covers of Nirvana and Pink Floyd and two originals, “Alcohol” and “Are You High?.”

Today, they’ve shared another fresh one — this one’s called “Too Real” and it comes attached to a music video directed by Jonathan Atchley that combines footage of wildfires and zombies and video games and The Andy Griffith Show. It all makes for a feeling of dystopian, world’s about to end sort of shit.

The track itself is a simmering rage in which FIDLAR leader Zac Carper excoriates both sides of the aisle: “You can blame it on the left or you can blame it on the right/ Just admit that you like just like to fight,” he sings. He asks “Was that too fucking real?” throughout, amidst a song that tries to break down to divide between reality and simulation.

Watch and listen below.

“Too Real” is out now.