Hear Grimes’ Theme Song For The New Netflix Series Hilda

Lately, Grimes has mostly been in then news for non-musical reasons: her relationship with tech billionaire Elon Musk, a weird, convoluted feud between the two of them and fellow famous person Azealia Banks. We’re still waiting for that new album she’s been working on, and it’s unclear how long we’ll have to wait. But now we’re at least getting something.

Grimes has written and recorded the theme song to the new animated series Hilda, which premiered on Netflix yesterday. Based on the kids’ graphic novel series of the same name by illustrator Luke Pearson, the show follows Hilda, a fearless blue-haired girl who travels the wilderness of Trolberg with her deerfox Twig, encountering all sorts of creatures all the way. Listen to Grimes’ theme song and watch a trailer for the show below.