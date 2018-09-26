Kelela – “Waitin (Kaytranada Remix)”

One year ago, the futuristic, experimental R&B singer Kelela released her official debut album Take Me Apart. And next week, to mark the anniversary, she’s returning to that same album with the release of TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES, a new remix album executive produced by Kelela and her longtime collaborator Asma Maroof (aka Asmara of Nguzunguzu).

Since her first mixtape, Kelela has sung over alien, architectural beats from forward-thinking, left-field dance producers, and TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES features remixes and reworks from the likes of Serpentwithfeet, Kareem Lotfy, LSDXOXO, DJ Lag, Joey LaBeija, Joey LaBeija, Tre Oh Fie, Nídia, Divoli S’vere, BADSISTA, GAIKA, HITMAKERCHINX, Skyshaker, Nathaniel W. James, Dave Quam, and Ahya Simone.

We’ve already heard Kelela reshape album highlight “LMK” into a star-studded posse cut featuring Princess Nokia, Junglepussy, and CupcakKe. (“Girls” who?) And today we’re getting a new version of humid, skittering early single “Waitin” with an extra dance-music thump from the great Montreal producer KAYTRANADA. Listen below.

TAKE ME A_PART, THE REMIXES is out 10/5 on Warp Records.