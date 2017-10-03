Kelela – “Waitin”

On Friday, the mystic, experimental R&B singer Kelela will release her new album Take Me Apart, her official full-length debut. It’s our Album Of The Week. Kelela’s already shared the early tracks “LMK” and “Frontline,” and now she’s also letting us hear the humid, skittering “Waitin.” Kelela’s old comrade Jam City produced the track, and it’s got additional production from weird-pop mastermind Ariel Rechtshaid. Kelea co-wrote it with Feist collaborator Mocky and True Panther Records boss Dean Bein. Check it out below.

Take Me Apart is out 10/6 on Warp.