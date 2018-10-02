Typesetter – “Technicolor” (Feat. Lydia Loveless)

Chicago five-piece Typesetter are gearing up to release their sophomore album Nothing Blues at the end of October. Today they’re sharing a new song called “Technicolor,” following last month’s lead single “Monogamy | (Gliss Happening).”

Typesetter’s anthemic punk is lush and sensitive on “Technicolor.” And Lydia Loveless’ boundless, country-rooted guest vocals lend echoes of emotion to the story of a relationship never meant to last. Listen to below and check out the band’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/25 St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

10/28 Gainesville, [email protected] The Wooly (The Fest)

10/30 New Orleans, LA @ Santos #

10/31 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group #

11/01 Corpus Christi, TX @ Boozers #

11/02 Dallas, TX @Gas Monkey #

11/03 Austin, TX @ Beerland #

11/05 Scottsdale, AZ @ The Rogue Bar #

11/06 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

11/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Viper Room *

11/08 San Francisco, CA @ Above DNA Lounge *

11/09 Sacramento, CA @ Press Club *

11/10 Portland, OR @ Tonic Lounge *

11/11 Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse *

11/13 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Underground #

11/14 Fort Collins, CO @ Surfside 7 #

11/15 Denver, CO @ Moon Room #

11/16 Omaha, NE @ O’leavers Pub #

# w/ Kali Masi

* w/ Red City Radio, Kali Masi

Nothing Blues is out 10/26 via 6131 Records. Pre-order it here.