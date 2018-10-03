The Berries – “Junkyard Dog”

The Berries is the new project of Happy Diving and Big Bite’s Matt Berry. (See what he did there?) His debut full-length Start All Over Again is out at the end of October, a co-release between Seattle’s Help Yourself Records and Run For Cover. Today, Berry is premiering the album’s third single, “Junkyard Dog.”

Berry is moving away from the psychedelic, more anxious fuzz of previous projects, drawing inspiration from the vintage Americana of Gram Parsons and Towns Van Zandt. The record, created in the glum disappointment of a Seattle winter, explores love and hate and the mythology of freedom. “Junkyard Dog” has a slow, dusty pace. It’s lazy country rock stirred by Berry’s dark, hollow voice. His lyrics feel open and pure. There’s a lonely sincerity in lines like “And god’s hands don’t choose/Who wins or lose/And I don’t belong to you nor you to me/My love is free.”

Listen below, where you can also hear prior singles “Salvation” and “Security Blues.”

TOUR DATES:

11/15 Seattle, WA @ Central Saloon

11/16 Eugene, OR @ TBA

11/17 San Francisco, CA @ TBA

11/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

11/19 Orange County, CA @ Constellation Room

11/20 Oakland, CA @ Octopus

11/22 Portland OR @ Vista House

Start All Over Again is out 10/26 on Help Yourself Records. Pre-order it here.