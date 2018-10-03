“If a song is strong enough, it can exist in a lot of different forms and still feel emotional and powerful,” St. Vincent said in a recent video for Twitter Music. She was referring to “Fast Slow Disco,” her house-pop rendition of “Slow Disco,” the penultimate track on her fantastic 2017 album MASSEDUCTION. St. Vincent remodeled the song again last week with “Slow Slow Disco.” Today, she announces a full-length reimagining of MASSEDUCTION titled MassEducation.

The forthcoming album was performed entirely by Annie Clark on vocals and Thomas Bartlett on piano. They recorded it live in the studio over two nights last year while MASSEDUCTION was being mixed. Clark accompanies today’s announcement with a handwritten letter detailing her and Bartlett’s organic process. “We neither rehearsed nor spoke about how to approach my song, but rather, played 2-3 live takes, picked the best one, and trusted in the feeling of the moment,” she wrote. “It was fast. Intuitive. Discovered. Raw.” Listen to “Savior,” read the full letter, and see the track list below.

Track list

01 “Slow Disco”

02 “Savior”

03 “Masseduction”

04 “Sugarboy”

05 “Fear The Future”

06 “Smoking Section”

07 “Los Ageless”

08 “New York”

09 “Young Lover”

10 “Happy Birthday, Johnny”

11 “Pills”

12 “Hang On Me”

MassEducation is out 10/12 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.