Charli XCX & Troye Sivan – “1999”

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have teamed up for a new track, “1999,” which is out now. It’s the latest in Charli’s 2018 single drops, which have included “Girls Night Out,” “Focus,” “No Angel,” and “5 In The Morning,” all released throughout the summer months. Sivan put out his sophomore album, Bloom, at the end of August.

The song’s littered with references to the last year of the 20th century, obviously a cultural touchpoint and sonic inspiration for both Charli and Sivan. “I just wanna go back to 1999/ Take a ride to my old neighborhood,” Charli sings on the hook. “I just wanna go back, sing “Hit Me Baby One More Time”/ I just wanna go back.”

Listen below.

“1999” is out now.