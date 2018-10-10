Miya Folick – “Thingamajig”

At the end of the month, Los Angeles musician Miya Folick is following up a pair of promising EPs and a scene-stealing vocal turn on Fucked Up’s new album Dose Your Dreams with her own debut full-length Premonitions. We’ve already heard early tracks “Deadbody,” “Stock Image,” and “Stop Talking,” and now she’s shared album opener “Thingamajig.”

“Premonitions begins with ‘Thingamajig’ — something you can’t quite recall the name of, but you know exactly what it means and what it feels like,” Folick says in a statement. “Like the pull of desire that comes with not quite remembering fully. The magnetism of something just on the tip of your tongue. I wanted the album to feel like that thing.”

The song is much more subdued than the cuts we’ve heard so far, a shatteringly lovely slow-burner with Folick’s plaintive voice soaring above distant keyboard twinkles and a wordless vocal motif. “Thingamajig” is “about realizing you were wrong, apologizing, and relinquishing control,” Folick explains. Listen below.

<a href="http://miya.bandcamp.com/album/premonitions" target="_blank">Premonitions by Miya Folick</a>

Premonitions is out 10/26 on Terrible Records/Interscope Records.