Watch Kurt Vile Cover Tom Petty’s “Learning To Fly”

Kurt Vile’s new album Bottle It In is out in just two days. In promotion of the release, the folk rocker stopped by SiriusXM today to perform “Bassackwards” and a cover of Tom Petty’s “Learning To Fly,” one of the most popular Petty songs among his music industry peers if our survey of artists from last year is to be believed.

Vile already proved himself an excellent cover artist back on 2011’s So Outta Reach with his rendering of Bruce Springsteen’s “Downbound Train” and again on his 2017 Courtney Barnett collaboration Whole Lotta Lice. So a Petty tribute is a welcome next move.

Vile’s “Learning To Fly” sticks closely to Petty’s 1991 original, bleeding the same blissed-out warmth. It’s enduring and intimate, and his voice’s waning quirks give the song a folksy twang.

Listen below.

Bottle It In is out 10/12 on Matador Records. Pre-order it here.