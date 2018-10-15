Hurry Up – “You Just Wait”

Raw Portland punks Hurry Up — Kathy Foster and Westin Glass of the freshly broken-up pop-punk outfit the Thermals plus Bangs’ Maggie Vail — just finished recording their newest album Dismal Nitch, the follow-up to their spitefully liberating 2015 self-titled debut. And today, they’re releasing its lead single “You Just Wait.”

Hurry Up’s blistering lo-fi tumbles with a heavy dose of doom and punishment. “You Just Wait” huffs with revenge. “You just wait, your time will come/ Nothing stays the same for long/ Makes no difference how you fight/ Secrets find their way to light,” goes the chorus. “The truth is ours,” Glass continues. He sounds empowered. The track feels timely amid elections and gutting political letdowns. It has the energy of change.

Listen to “You Just Wait” below.

TOUR DATES:

10/15 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada*

10/16 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk*

10/17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

10/18 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues*

10/19 Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds*

10/20 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West*

10/22 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

10/23 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

10/24 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes*

10/26 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

10/27 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry*

10/28 Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club*

10/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

12/12 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall^

12/13 Boise, ID @ The Olympic^

12/14 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios^

12/15 Vancouver, BC @ Venue^

12/16 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile^

12/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent^

12/19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater^

*with We Were Promised Jetpacks

^with Preoccupations & Protomartyr

Dismal Nitch is out in 2019.