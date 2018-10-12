LA punk hellraisers FIDLAR have cranked out plenty of new songs this year — “Alcohol,” “Are You High?,” “Too Real” — but they haven’t released an album since 2015’s Too. Early next year, though, they’re coming back hard with the new LP Almost Free. The new album finds FIDLAR switching things up, working with a big-time producer (Twenty One Pilots/Phantogram collaborator Ricky Reed), expanding their musical language, and doing their best to talk about the ills of present-day society on a rock record.

You can hear all of that at work on first single “Can’t You See.” (“Alcohol” and “Too Real” will both be on the album, but this is the one dropping with the album announcement, so it’s probably meant to indicate the new direction to us.) The song is a funky, bluesy lurch — not punk at all, really — with toothy guitar leads and way more piano than you might expect. Zac Carper hits some serious falsetto high notes. It’s both catchy and cleaned-up enough for rock radio to play it. We’ll see what happens.

Of the new album, Carper has this to say:

A lot of the vibe was, ‘Well, why can’t we do that? Why can’t we have horns? Why can’t we have key changes? Why can’t we have a harmonica loop?’ It was about taking the ceiling off. Having it be limitless. Ain’t no rules.

Below, check out “Can’t You See” and the album’s tracklist:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Get Off My Rock”

02 “Can’t You See”

03 “By Myself”

04 “Flake”

05 “Alcohol”

06 “Almost Free”

07 “Scam Likely”

08 “Called You Twice” (Feat. K.Flay)

09 “Nuke”

10 “Too Real”

11 “Kick”

12 “Thought. Mouth.”

13 “Good Times Are Over”

Almost Free is out 1/25 on Mom + Pop.