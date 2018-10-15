The 1975 have two new albums coming down the pipeline, the first of which is out next month. It’s called A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, and we’ve already heard several singles including “Sincerity Is Scary,” “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime,” “Give Yourself A Try,” and “Love It If We Made It.”

Today, the British maximalists debuted the video for their generational anthem “Love It If We Made It” and announced their 2019 North American tour. The video features news footage and stills of individuals who have been at the center of cultural discourse as of late, like Eric Garner, Lil Peep, Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein, Brett Kavanaugh, Kanye West, and much more. The video concludes with a list of movements/organizations like #MeToo, Black Lives Matter, UNICEF, Save The Children, and It Gets Better.

Watch and check out tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

01/09 Belfast, Northern Ireland @ SSE Arena

01/10 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

01/12 Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro

01/14 Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena

01/16 Brighton, England @ Brighton Centre

01/18 London, England @ The O2

01/19 London, England @ The O2

01/21 Exeter, England @ Westpoint

01/23 Birmingham, England @ Arena Birmingham

01/24 Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena

01/25 Sheffield, England @ FlyDSA Arena

03/20 Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex ^

04/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^*

04/16 Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint ^*

04/25 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^*

04/26 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^*

04/27 Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum ^*

04/29 Orem, UT @ UCCU Center ^*

04/30 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^*

05/02 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^*

05/03 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater ^*

05/04 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre ^*

05/07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^*

05/08 Chicago, IL @ United Center ^*

05/11 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brooks Amphitheatre ^*

05/12 Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center ^*

05/14 Columbus, OH @ The LC Pavilion ^*

05/15 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^*

05/18 Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^*

05/19 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

05/21 Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^*

06/02 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

06/03 Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage *

^ with Pale Waves

* with No Rome

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out 11/30 via Interscope.