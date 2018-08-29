The 1975 – “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime” Video

Right now, contentious British pop mutants the 1975 are working on two new albums, and one of them, the intriguingly titled A Brief Inquiry Onto Online Relationships, is coming out this fall. Earlier this month, the band shared a new single with the annoying-to-type title “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime.” And today, they’ve got a bright and engaging video for that very same song.

The “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime” video has a very simple concept. It’s just a group of diverse young people dancing to the song, and lip-syncing it, against a few blank and brightly-colored backdrops. Matty Healy, the band’s frontman, is one of those young people, and he pops into the frame with a lot of the others. He’s got a new haircut, a sort of bleached curly mullet thing that makes it look like he’s got uncooked Ramen noodles on his head.

This video depends entirely on whether or not you find Healy charming, so a lot of you will probably want to kill it with fire. You will not be shocked to discover that I like the video. It has energy and brightness, it’s fun to watch, and it executes the all-important task of making me like the song more. Maybe it’ll make you like it more, too. Watch it below.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out in November on Dirty Hit/Interscope.