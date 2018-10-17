Major Lazer – “Blow That Smoke” (Feat. Tove Lo)

Major Lazer have recruited Sweden’s unfiltered pop princess Tove Lo to bring to life their hyper-mellow new single “Blow That Smoke.”

Setting aside her usual unapologetic theatrics and debauchery, Tove Lo’s buttery vocals paint a standard-fare euphoric club scene: “I got the keys to heaven now/ Baes all around and they got my mind spinning” — far sunnier and calmer than most of her frosty, aggressive bangers. With her vocals lazing around on top of one of Major Lazer’s signature reggaeton-infused beats, “Blow That Smoke” might just be the lowest-key song either artist has ever made.

Earlier this summer, Tove Lo offered up a posse-decked-out remix of “Bitches” off of her last album Blue Lips featuring Charli XCX, Icona Pop, ALMA, and Elliphant. Besides that, “Blow That Smoke” is the first we’ve heard from her since the disappointing 2017 album.

Listen below.