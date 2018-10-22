At the end of the week, Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins is releasing a new album, Pieces Of A Man. It’s the proper follow-up to his 2016 debut, The Healing Component, though he spent the end of last year and the beginning of this one putting out a pair of complementary mixtapes.

We’ve already heard Pieces Of A Man’s lead single, “Understood,” and today he’s unveiled “Padded Locks,” which features Ghostface Killah, and “Barcelona.” The pair of tracks also comes with a music video that combines the two.

Listen and watch below.

Pieces Of A Man is out 10/26.