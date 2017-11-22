Stream Mick Jenkins or more; the anxious Mixtape

In recent months, the sharp and incisive Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins has been sharing one-off tracks like “A Layover” and “Vampire In Brooklyn.” Today, those songs have found a home in or more; the anxious, the new seven-song mixtape that Jenkins just shared. On SoundCloud, Jenkins writes that the new mixtape is the first in a series called Or More: “Or More is a project series involving musical ideas and concepts that are currently inspiring the album’s creation process.” The new mixtape has a crackly thump to it, and it finds Jenkins in a contentious, tetchy place. Saba and Michael Anthony make appearances. Stream it below.

Presumably, we can expect another mixtape or two before Jenkins comes out with his next album.