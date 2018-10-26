Stream Robyn’s New Album Honey

We’ve been waiting for new Robyn solo music for so long that #releasehoneydamnit actually became a trending hashtag.

The Swedish pop star began teasing her long-rumored Body Talk follow-up back in August when she dropped “Missing U.” A month later she confirmed the album’s impending release and shared its title track — previously previewed in an unfinished form during last year’s Girls finale — which we named one of the best songs of that week. And earlier today she offered one more preview in the form of “Human Being.”

Now, after eight years and numerous side projects, Honey is finally ready for consumption. As we broke down in our Premature Evaluation, Robyn is not the same icy fembot that she was on Body Talk. She’s vulnerable, tender, and she lets us see her bleed. Honey’s tracks embrace a softness that hangs heavy with maturity, but she never loses her club-pop sensuality.

Check out the entire album below.

Honey is out now via Konichiwa/Interscope.