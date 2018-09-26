Robyn – “Honey”

The title track from Honey, Robyn’s first album in eight years, originally emerged last year in the final episode of HBO’s Girls. She’s performed it live since then, but only today do we get to hear the full studio recording.

An excerpt from the recent New York Times profile on Robyn explains the song’s focus on club-ready repetition at the expense of pop catharsis:

Though she’s written many songs that stand at the crossroads of pop and club music, Robyn knew where she wanted “Honey” to be planted. “It’s not produced or written as a normal pop song,” she said. “It is totally based on this idea of club music.” Both genres come with their own mode of listening, she argued. “When you’re listening to club music, there’s no reward,” she said. “The reward isn’t, ‘Oh, here’s the chorus, here’s the lyric that makes sense.’ You have to enjoy what it is. You have to enjoy that there’s no conclusion.” “Club music taught me so much about myself,” she added. “Having patience, or appreciating a different type of way of taking in life.”

Speaking of patience: The #ReleaseHoneyDamnit hashtag has finally been fulfilled, in one sense, anyway. The Robyn hive continues to eagerly anticipate the rest of the record. But for now, here it is: “Honey” in full.

And here’s the Honey tracklist too:

01 “Missing U”

02 “Human Being”

03 “Because It’s In The Music”

04 “Baby Forgive Me”

05 “Send To Robin Immediately”

06 “Honey”

07 “Between The Lines”

08 “Beach 2K20″

09 “Ever Again”

Honey is out 10/26 on Konichiwa/Interscope. Pre-order or pre-save it here.