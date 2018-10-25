Robyn – “Human Being” (Feat. Zhala)

If you’ve read our Premature Evaluation of Robyn’s long-awaited album Honey — which is finally out tonight, eight years after her last LP, Body Talk — you know the premise of the album is that Robyn is not, in fact, an unflappable fembot. She’s a flesh-and-blood human being, capable of being wrecked by emotion like the rest of us.

“Human Being,” the third and final advance single from the album, perhaps best exemplifies those themes. A warm, understated club track delivered with help from Zhala, Robyn’s fellow Swede, the song includes one of the album’s defining lyrics: “I’m a human being/ And so are you/ My heart can’t stop beating/ Don’t know what to do.”

Previously, Robyn shared “Missing U” and “Honey.” Hear “Human Being” below.

Honey is out 10/26 on Konichiwa/Interscope.