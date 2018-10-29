Fashion Brigade – “Fvck The Heartache” & “Kissyface”

Fashion Brigade is former Scotland Yard Gospel Choir leader Elia Einhorn’s new collaborative project. His forthcoming album Fvck The Heartache is packed with guest appearances from Frankie Cosmos, Shamir, X’s Exene Cervenka, Thor Harris, members of LCD Soundsystem, Dirty Projectors, Icy Demons, Prince Rama, Phosphorescent, and many more. Today, Einhorn is sharing the first taste of the project with two songs, “Fvck The Heartache” and “Kissyface,” which will be released together as a single next month in addition to appearing on the album.

The title track is a honeyed waltz, soft and wounded and heartbroken. The verses slip in references to both Wanda Jackson’s “Stupid Cupid” and Grease. And the chorus’ “Life’s a bummer there’s no doubt/ Bummer but come out/ Let’s go dancing” is a euphoric escape. Kid Hawk handles the vocals on that one. “Kissyface,” featuring Prince Rama’s Nimai Larsen, deviates from the melancholy. It’s poppy distortion with a flickering drum track and hints of doo-wop.

In an email, Einhorn divulged how the project came into being:

Fashion Brigade is a collaborative project where I get to play with a million of my ex-tourmates and friends from other bands that I adore. We recorded in Chicago, Olympia, and Brooklyn, and even in my hometown in Wales. We cut songs in green rooms, in bedrooms, at studios like Dub Narcotic and Silent Barn and in a converted railway station in Glan Conwy, the town in North Wales where I was born. I started Fashion Brigade while me and the other members of my longtime band Scotland Yard Gospel Choir were recovering from a horrific tour van accident. When SYGC called it quits, I felt terribly unmoored, and working on these songs helped get me through. This album’s been a long time in the making, and I’m so psyched to finally push it out of the nest!

Listen below and check out the entire Fvck The Heartache tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fvck The Heartache”

02 “First Sunny Day Of The Year”

03 “Kissyface”

04 “Kathleen”

05 “You Made Me Dream Again”

06 “Isn’t That Just Being In Love?”

07 “I Hate You”

08 “Mine All Mine”

09 “Cyndi Lauper”

10 “Punx With Ukuleles”

11 “Middle C”

Fvck The Heartache is out spring 2019 via Gentle Reminder. Pre-order it here. In the meantime, a “Fvck The Heartache” b/w “Kissyface” single will be out 11/9, and you can pre-order that one here.