Mk.Gee – “New Year”

Michael Gordon makes drowsy, atmospheric indie pop under the name Mk.Gee. After moving to LA in 2016, the New Jersey native began pairing his R&B and jazz roots with more dreamy electropop. He dropped his debut album Pronounced McGee back in May via Orchard Ears. One of its tracks, “You,” ended up on Frank Ocean’s Blonded Radio last week.

Since that EP’s release, Gordon has already announced another one, the Fool EP, and shared lead single “Come On (You Know That I’m A Fool).” He’s self-releasing the EP this Friday, and today we’re getting its second offering “New Year.”

The track drifts gentle and subdued, and Gordon’s falsetto remains suspended in a whisper. Each pluck and strum feels heavy and stark against the rest of the production’s cloudy tranquility. The lyrics explore a time warped-new year where everything seems to have stayed the same. “Not everybody wants to change/ See your mind is stuck in champagne,” Gordon murmurs.

Listen to “New Year” below and check out his upcoming SoCal tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/12 Anaheim, CA @ The Parish at the House of Blues

11/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

The Fool EP will be self-released 11/16.