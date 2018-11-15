Golden Daze – “Blue Bell” Video

Singer-songwriters Jacob Loeb and Ben Schwab formed Golden Days back in 2013. By 2016, they’d changed their name to Golden Daze and released their self-titled debut on Autumn Tone. Following US tours alongside artists like Woods, Whitney, and Twin Peaks, the LA-based duo is back today to announce their forthcoming follow-up Simpatico — out in February — and share lead single “Blue Bell.”
The album opener is coated in dreamy folk balladry, mutating the lo-fi gauze of their first record into a warmer, more mysterious brooding. It’s both aching and hopeful, and the lyrics feel well-suited for this current dark and bittersweet season. Loeb and Schwab sing in unison throughout the entire album. On “Blue Bell,” their voices meld together during the chorus’ lines: “And it feels like I fall for the first time/ And I feel so much younger as days go by.”
Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Blue Bell”
02 “Amber”
03 “Flowers”
04 “Took A Fall”
05 “Lynyrd Bassman”
06 “Wayward Tide”
07 “Within”
08 “Sentimental Mind”
09 “Drift”
10 “Where You Wanna Be”
11 “Simpatico”
Simpatico is out 2/15 via Autumn Tone.