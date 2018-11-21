Thyla – “Blue”

Thyla, Brighton’s grungy dream-pop heroes and Band To Watch, have shared the latest off their debut EP, What’s On Your Mind, due this February.

“Blue,” which follows up their morbid and manic “Candy,” is less ferocious than some of Thyla’s more biting post-punk tracks, but still features their usual play with the tension between hard and soft. It kicks off with a triumphant pounding drummed intro and then switches between gentle dream-pop verses and muscular, shredding choruses, during which Millie Duthie freaks out: “I will never know where I am or what I need/ Still trying to understand my misery/ I’m blue, blue, blue blue.”

It’s a bright, catchy rocker with a sneakily upbeat melody that contradicts the “blue” headspace Duthie sings about. “Have you ever been a victim of your own mind/ Seen the passage of time go by paralyzed,” she sings, her vocals staying mild and silky, only hinting at the power she’s capable of on the noisy choruses. In a press release, the band explains that “Blue” is a double entendre referencing the color of Facebook of Twitter’s interfaces — the color is “both the cause and the symptom.”

Check it out:

TOUR DATES:

11/24 Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mike’s

11/28 London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms

What’s On Your Mind is out 2/1.