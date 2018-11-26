Iceage – “Broken Hours”

Earlier this year, Iceage released their fourth album, Beyondless. We named it our Album Of The Week back when it came out and it made it on Best Albums Of 2018 So Far list, too. (Will it make our final ranking?! Stay tuned…)

The Danish punks aren’t done with this year, yet, though. A few weeks back they shared a new one-off track, “Balm Of Gilead,” ahead of some North American tour dates, and today they’re back with another brand-new one, “Broken Hearts.” It’s a heavy and gloomy five minutes, and Elias Bender Rønnenfelt spends the song repeating the same evocative phrasing: “Dying figures/ They settle in/ Broken hours/ It lingers on.”

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

11/27 New York, NY @ Elsewhere &

12/05 Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

12/06 Kortrijik, BE @ De Kreun

12/07 London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre *

01/30 Ljubliana, SI @ Ment Festival

03/01 Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega

& w/ A Place To Bury Strangers

* w/ Astrid Sonne, Helm, & Warmduscher

“Broken Hours” is out now via Matador.