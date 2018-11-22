Meek Mill Shares Two New Songs, Performs On Fallon

Last week, we learned that Meek Mill would be releasing a new album this month, his first full-length album since being released from prison in April. And today, he’s shared two new songs from the upcoming Championships, “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” and “Uptown Vibes” featuring Fabolous and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.

Last night, immediately after dropping both tracks, Meek Mill went and performed one of them on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He did “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” and gave an onstage shout-out to “the whole city of Philadelphia.” Listen to the new songs and watch Meek’s performance below.

Championships is out 11/30 via Maybach Music/Atlantic.