Meek Mill Talks Prison Reform On Ellen, Pens New York Times Op-Ed

Meek Mill has more first-hand experience with the idiocy of the American criminal justice system than most. He was sentenced to two to four years after a few minor parole violations, including popping a wheelie on a dirtbike. And since he was released from prison in April, he’s become an outspoken advocate for prison and criminal justice reform, going on The Tonight Show and Dateline to get his message across.

On Monday, Meek Mill penned an op-ed for The New York Times, arguing that prisoners need a new set of rights. And today, he went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he talked about the first time he went to prison in 2008, watching Ellen in prison, and the need for reform. “A lot of these things don’t make sense and everybody knows they don’t make sense but nobody focuses on changing the system,” he said. He also beat Ellen in ping-pong: “You gotta go to jail to get as good as me at ping-pong.” Watch his appearance on Ellen and check out tour dates below.

On Friday, Meek Mill is releasing Championships, his first new album since being released from prison. He’s already shared two songs, “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” and “Uptown Vibes” featuring Fabolous and Anuel AA, and in an interview with Vulture, he revealed that the LP also features Cardi B, Ella Mai, and Kodak Black and samples Beyoncé. His newly announced Motivation Tour kicks off 2/19 in Miami.

TOUR DATES:

02/19 Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

02/22 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/23 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

02/26 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

02/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/01 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/05 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/08 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

03/09 Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre

03/12 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

03/15 Philadelphia, PA @ The MET

03/19 Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

03/21 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/23 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/24 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy