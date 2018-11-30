The Beths – “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

It’s almost almost Christmas, and the holiday music rollout is well underway. Artists have been releasing seasonal sounds for months now, but this week we’ve gotten some tracks of particular interest.

Yesterday we heard Phoebe Bridgers’ devastating “Christmas Song” followed by last night’s surprise Wavves EP Emo Christmas. Today, New Zealand pop-punk quartet the Beths, one of Stereogum’s Best New Bands Of 2018, share their own moving festive tune.

The Beths’ version of the standard “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” will appear on a 7″, which also features a special demo version of “Happy Unhappy” from their debut album Future Me Hates Me. Proceeds will go to the Girls Rock Camp Foundation. The band also released their five-song debut EP, Warm Blood, earlier this year. Listen to the Beths’ string-laden rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” replete with guitar solo action, below.

The “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” 7″ is out now via Carpark. Purchase it here.