Pedro The Lion – “Model Homes”

David Bazan is recording under the Pedro The Lion name again, with a new album called Phoenix on the way and a bunch of 2019 tour dates lined up. We spoke to Bazan about getting the band back together, symbolically speaking, about a year ago. And then, back in October, he announced the album with lead single “Yellow Bike.” Today Bazan and company have a second Phoenix single for us ahead of the album’s mid-January release.

Like “Yellow Bike” before it, “Model Homes” pulls from Bazan’s childhood memories. In this case it’s about begging to visit model homes after church lets out, the air conditioning a respite from bored Sunday afternoons alone in a bedroom. Against the snaking sound of gleaming, melancholy guitars, it’s the sound of wide-eyed wonder tempered by anxiety and nostalgic distance, of “wondering how our lives would be” and “never not dreaming big” and “tired of ‘it’s not if but when.'” At the climax, Bazan wonders aloud, “When will the wait be over?”

Listen to “Model Homes” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/08 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

02/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

02/10 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

02/12 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom Lounge

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

02/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

02/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

02/19 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

02/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater

02/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

05/03-05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Phoenix is out 1/18 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.