Lil Pump Detained For Taunting Danish Cops, Show Cancelled

Lil Pump has been detained in Denmark for taunting Danish cops, TMZ reports. Police in Copenhagen first detained the rapper and his crew because someone in the group was holding something illegal. Pump began streaming on Instagram Live as they were being taken to the police station and flipped an officer the bird behind his back. The cops found out, and they weren’t too happy.

The police apparently decided to detain Pump longer for his behavior, forcing the rapper to cancel his show scheduled in Finland tonight. Live Nation’s page for the show says that it has been cancelled due to “unexpected events.” TMZ’s sources say that he hasn’t been charged with anything and is expected to be released in the next 24 hours.

Lil Pump was arrested in Miami in August for driving without a license; he apparently violated his probation the next month. He was also arrested earlier this year for firing a gun inside his own house.