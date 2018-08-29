Lil Pump Arrested For Not Having A Driver’s License

Lil Pump has been arrested in Miami for not having a driver’s license on Wednesday (Aug. 29), according to TMZ.

The report noted that the rapper was originally pulled over when police discovered the license plate on his Rolls-Royce belonged to a Mini Cooper. Cops then asked Lil Pump for his driver’s license, to which Lil Pump allegedly replied that he never had one.

TMZ said the rapper is still in custody. He was arrested earlier this year for firing a gun into the front door of his house in Los Angeles, claiming that intruders did it.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.