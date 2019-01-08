Abjects – “Never Give Up” Video

Abjects make garage punk with the opposite effect of what their name might suggest. Their forthcoming debut Never Give Up, which they’re announcing today, is fueled by the energy of emotional resilience.

The trio is based in London, but each member has roots spread around the globe — Noemi’s from Spain, Yuki’s from Japan, and Alice is from Italy. Since their formation back in 2013, they’ve put out the Gone EP, 2016’s Double Bind 7″, and shared bills with the likes of Mikal Cronin, Colleen Green, and 5.6.7.8’s.

Never Give Up’s title track is playful and raw, chugging with distorted guitars and youthful falsettos. The chorus digs into adages about perseverance. And the music video co-directed by John Clay depicts the girls separately suffering through the daily grind. At some point, they fall asleep from the banality of it all and then wake up to instruments in their laps.

In an email, lead singer/guitarist Noemi spoke on the song’s greater significance:

“Never Give Up” is the title track of our debut album and summarises in just over 4 minutes our evolution as band, musically and at a personal level. We’ve been together for 5 years and we’ve had to jump many hoops for this album to see the light. We’re very proud that our drive and self-determination has finally paid off. Regardless all the problems and obstacles we had to face to keep on going, we’ve never stopped having fun which I think shines through in the song and video.

Watch and listen below and then check out Abjects’ upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

02/16 London, UK @ Shacklewell Arms (Album Release Show)

03/02 New York, NY @ Berlin

03/04 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

03/07 Asheville, NC @ Lazy Diamond

03/08 Atlanta, GA @ Star Bar

03/09 Memphis, TN @ Bar DKDC

03/11 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/12 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/13 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/14 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/15 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 Jacksonville, FL @ Root Down

Never Give Up is out 2/15 on Yippee Ki Yay. Pre-order it here.