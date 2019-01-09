Pedro The Lion – “Quietest Friend” Video

A little over a year ago, David Bazan resurrected his late-90s/early-’00s project Pedro The Lion to play a few shows and record a new album, the first Pedro The Lion album in over a decade. We spoke to him about the revival at the time, and now that album, the aptly titled Phoenix, is almost upon us.

We’ve already heard two songs from Bazan and his new band (featuring Silver Torches’ Erik Walters on guitar and Sean Lane on drums), “Yellow Bike” and “Model Homes.” Today he’s shared a third, “Quietest Friend.”

The song comes with a video directed by Jason Lester and shot on 16mm film. It seems to follow the video they made together for lead single “Yellow Bike,” again featuring a younger David on a bike while two older Davids encounter each other in a hallway. Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

01/18 – Seattle, WA @ KEXP at Noon at The Gathering Space (free and open to the public)

02/08 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux #

02/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

02/10 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #

02/12 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole #

02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom Lounge #

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room #

02/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic #

02/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

02/19 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish #

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

02/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

02/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater #

02/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret #

05/01 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar $

05/02 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House $

05/03 – 05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom $

05/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer $

05/08 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel $

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg $

05/11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall $

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace $

05/14 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch $

05/15 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s $

05/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi $

05/18 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater $

05/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe $

# w/ Tomberlin

$ w/ John Vanderslice

Phoenix is out 1/18 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.