Ryan Adams has shared a new song called “Fuck The Rain,” which features a guitar solo by John Mayer. It’s included on Big Colors, the first of three albums that Adams plans on releasing this year. We’ve heard two songs from it already, “Doylestown Girl” and “Manchester.”

“Check out this song it’s cool,” Adams said in a note included in the press release. “Or don’t- we all might die trump is president. I love you, sincerely Ryan Adams.”

Listen below.

Big Colors is out 4/19 via Pax-Am/Blue Note.