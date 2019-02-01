Hear Empire Of The Sun’s Previously Unreleased “Chrysalis”

If you were even so much as breathing in 2009 (or saw a Honda Civic commercial in 2016), you probably remember Empire Of The Sun’s groovy platinum-certified title track from Walking On A Dream. The record was the electronic duo’s debut, and, besides its ubiquity at multiple points on the timeline, went on to win multiple ARIA Awards including Album Of The Year.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Walking On A Dream’s release, Empire Of The Sun are dropping a limited-edition heavyweight vinyl reissue that includes an unheard bonus track called “Chrysalis.” The original record’s bizarre Star Wars-like artwork remains — galactic marlins and all — but this is the first reissue of the record in over three years. Purchase of the transparent blood orange vinyl also includes an exclusive code to download “Chrysalis.”

Listen to the previously unreleased track below.

The 10th anniversary Walking On A Dream reissue is out now via Astralwerks Purchase it here.