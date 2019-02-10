Grammys 2019: Winners List & Comment Party

Music’s biggest night is upon us. Although Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, and Ariana Grande won’t be performing and you know that, Ken, this year’s Grammys will feature performances from Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B, Janelle Monaé, Diana Ross, Travis Scott, and Lady Gaga. St. Vincent will perform with Dua Lipa, and yes, that’s right, Post Malone will perform with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Will Björk win her first Grammy? Will Kendrick finally get his long-denied Album Of The Year trophy for Black Panther, of all things? Will Post Malone and Greta Van Fleet win all of the awards? Probably, but only time will tell. We’ll be updating this post all day as the results come in, starting with the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony (hosted by Shaggy!) from 3:30-6:30PM ET and continuing through the official broadcast beginning at 8PM.
Check here for the eventual winners, and come through with your best memes and/or insights in the comments.
Record Of The Year
Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin – “I Like It”
Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
Post Malone “Rockstar” (Feat. 21 Savage)
Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey – “The Middle”
Album Of The Year
Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy
Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
Song Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Brandy Carlile – “The Joke”
Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey – “The Middle”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Christina Aguilera – “Fall In Line” (Feat. Demi Lovato)
Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – “‘S Wonderful”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Maroon 5 – “Girls Like You” (Feat. Cardi B)
Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” (Feat. Chris Stapleton)
Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey – “The Middle”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – Love Is Here To Stay
Willie Nelson – My Way
Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me
Seal – Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand – The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson – Meaning Of Life
Ariana Grande – Sweetener
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
P!nk – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beck – “Colors”
Camila Cabello – “Havana (Live)”
Ariana Grande – “God Is A Woman”
Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”
Post Malone – “Better Now”
Best Dance Recording
Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul” (Feat. Richard Bedford)
Disclosure – “Ultimatum” (Feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
Fisher – “Losing It”
Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”
Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Jon Hopkins – Singularity
Justice – Woman Worldwide
Sofi Tukker – Treehouse
SOPHIE – OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES
TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – The Emancipation Procrastination
Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band
Julian Lage – Modern Lore
Marcus Miller – Laid Back
Simon Phillips – Protocol 4
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out Of Five”
Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”
FEVER 333 – “Made An America”
Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”
Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”
Best Metal Performance
Between The Buried And Me – “Condemned To The Gallows”
Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”
High On Fire – “Electric Messiah”
Trivium – “Betrayer”
Underoath – “On My Teeth”
Best Rock Song
Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”
Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”
Bring Me The Horizon – “Mantra”
St. Vincent – “Masseduction”
Ghost – “Rats”
Best Rock Album
Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
Ghost – Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet – From The Fires
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
Beck – Colors
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION
Best R&B Performance
Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”
The Carters – “SUMMER”
Lalah Hathaway – “y o y”
H.E.R. – “Best Part” (Feat. Daniel Caesar)
PJ Morton – “First Began”
Best Traditional R&B Performance (TIE)
Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand”
Bettye LaVette – “Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight”
MAJOR. – “Honest”
PJ Morton – “How Deep Is Your Love” (Feat. Yebba)
Charlie Wilson – “Made For Love” (Feat. Lalah Hathaway)
Best R&B Song
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Miguel – “Come Through And Chill” (Feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi)
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”
H.E.R. – “Focus”
Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”
Best Urban Contemporary Album
The Carters – Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz – Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
Miguel – War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism
Best R&B Album
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Best Rap Performance (TIE)
Cardi B – “Be Careful”
Drake – “Nice For What”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Christina Aguilera – “Like I Do” (Feat. Goldlink)
6lack – “Pretty Little Fears” (Feat. J. Cole)
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
Post Malone – “Rockstar” (Feat. 21 Savage)
Best Rap Song
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Eminem – “Lucky You” (Feat. Joyner Lucas)
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
Jay Rock – “WIN”
Best Rap Album
Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy
Mac Miller – Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Best Country Solo Performance
Loretta Lynn – “Wouldn’t It Be Great?”
Maren Morris – “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters”
Kacey Musgraves – “Butterflies”
Chris Stapleton – “Millionaire”
Keith Urban – “Parallel Line”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – “Shoot Me Straight”
Dan + Shay – “Tequila”
Little Big Town” – “When Someone Stops Loving You”
Maren Morris – “Dear Hate” (Feat. Vince Gill)
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”
Best Country Song
Cole Swindell – “Break Up In The End”
Maren Morris – “Dear Hate” (Feat. Vince Gill)
Blake Shelton – “I Lived It”
Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”
Dan + Shay – “Tequila”
Little Big Town” – “When Someone Stops Loving You”
Best Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically
Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe
Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 2
Best American Roots Performance
Sean Ardoin – “Kick Rocks”
Jon Batiste – “Saint James Infirmary Blues”
Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
Anderson East – “All On My Mind”
Willie Nelson – “Last Man Standing”
Best American Roots Song
Lee Ann Womack – “All The Trouble”
Mavis Staples – “Build A Bridge”
Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
John Prine – “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door”
John Prine – “Summer’s End”
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile – By The Way, I Forgive You
Bettye LaVette – Things Have Changed
John Prine – The Tree Of Forgiveness
Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone
The Wood Brothers – One Drop Of Truth
Best Folk Album
Joan Baez – Whistle Down The Wind
Dom Flemons – Black Cowboys
Mary Gauthier – Rifles & Rosary Beads
Iron & Wine – Weed Garden
Punch Brothers – All Ashore
Best Reggae Album
Black Uhuru – As The World Turns
Etana – Reggae Forever
Ziggy Marley – Rebellion Rises
Protoje – A Matter Of Time
Sting & Shaggy – 44/876
Best Spoken Word Album
Courtney B. Vance – Accessory To War (Neil DeGrasse Tyson & Avis Lang)
David Sedaris – Calypso
Questlove – Creative Quest
Jimmy Carter – Faith – A Journey For All
Tiffany Haddish – The Last Black Unicorn
Best Comedy Album
Patton Oswalt – Annihilation
Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & The Bird Revelation
Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape
Fred Armisen – Standup For Drummers
Chris Rock – Tamborine
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Various Artists – Call Me By Your Name
Various Artists – Deadpool 2
Hugh Jackman & Various Artists – The Greatest Showman
Various Artists – Lady Bird
Various Artists – Stranger Things
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer – Blade Runner 2049
Michael Giacchino – Coco
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape Of Water
John Williams – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery Of Love”
Miguel – “Remember Me” (Feat. Natalia Lafourcade)
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This Is Me”
Best Instrumental Composition
Terence Blanchard – “Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)”
Kittel & Co – “Chrysalis”
Alan Silvestri – “Infinity War”
John Powell & John Williams – “Mine Mission”
Alexandre Desplat – “The Shape Of Water”
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Kronos Quartet & Laurie Anderson – Landfall
The Danish String Quartet – Beethoven, Shostakovich, & Bach
Aizuri Quartet – Blueprinting
Leif Ove Andsnes & Marc-André Hamelin – Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring Concerto For Two Pianos
A Far Cry – Visions And Variations
Best Recording Package
Mitski – Be The Cowboy
BTS – Love Yourself: Tear
St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION
The Chairman – The Offering
Foxhole – Well Kept Thing
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Guns N’ Roses – Appetite For Destruction (Locked N’ Loaded Box)
The Decemberists – I’ll Be Your Girl
Grateful Dead – Pacific Northwest ’73-74′: The Complete Recordings
“Weird Al” Yankovic – Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of “Weird Al” Yankovic
Johnny Nicholas – Too Many Bad Habits
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Milk Carton Kids – All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn’t Do
Beck – Colors
Bahamas – Earthtones
Chromeo – Head Over Heels
Charlie Puth – Voicenotes
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
BOI-1DA
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Best Music Video
The Carters – “APESHIT”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”
Tierra Whack – “Mumbo Jumbo”